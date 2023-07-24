  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jul 24, 2023, 2:40 PM

Explosion hits Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry plant

Explosion hits Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry plant

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – An explosion hit the factory of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry in the Shirvan district, local sources reported on Monday afternoon.

The head of the Department of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Defense Industry Yashar Isakov said to the local media outlets that an explosion occurred at the Shirvan Araz Plant LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry at around 12 o'clock today while pressing the intermediate gear of the explosive warhead.

He noted that one person died and one person was injured as a result of the explosion, AzerNews reported.

“An investigation is currently underway. Additional information will be provided," he added.

Regarding the issue, the General Prosecutor's Office released information about the explosion in Shirvan, as well. The Press Service of the General Prosecutor's Office told an investigation is being conducted.

MP/PR

News Code 203691

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News