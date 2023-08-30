Turkish military force killed in N Iraq: MoD

The Turkish Ministry announced that the soldier was killed in the country's Claw-Lock operation in the north of Iraq.

According to the ministry, he was killed after being shot by PKK forces.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

On April 18, 2022, Turkey launched a 'Claw-Lock' operation against PKK hideouts and bases in northern Iraq. Turkey uses fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against the country.

Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.

