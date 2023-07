On the first day of the Asian event held in Amman, four Iranian freestyle wrestlers received medals.

Ebrahim Khovari (57 kg), Ebrahim Elahi (65 kg), and Farzad Safi Jahanshahi (79 kg) received silver medals.

In the 70 kg weight category, Ali Rezaei grabbed the gold medal for Iran.

The Asian Youth Championship wrestling matches for U20 kicked off today (Wednesday) and will wrap up tomorrow (Thursday).

