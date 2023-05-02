Iranians grab colorful medals in UAE Arm-wrestling C'ship

The 2023 Asian Arm-wrestling Championships kicked off in Ajman, UAE, on Monday with the participation of 16 teams and over 500 athletes.

Iranian athletes managed to win 16 colorful medals on the second day of the competitions.

Amirahossein Hatami and Bahram Sayyadjou gained gold medals, while Artin Yarinejad, Roya Mahboudi, Zahra Fazlali, Seifeddin Jouzaei, Behrouz Abbasi, Omid Amini, and Karina Karimi received silver medals in the event.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Galaf, Abolfazl Porkam, Erfan Kor, Jamil Kor, Ehsan Katouk, Mehdi Davar, and Mahdiyeh Kalantari won bronze medals.

The prestigious championship is organized by the Asian Armwrestling Federation in cooperation with the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and takes place at the Bahi Ajman Place Hotel. The event will continue until May 4.

The championship comprises the 21st edition of the Asian Armwrestling Championship and the Asian Para-Armwrestling Championship.

