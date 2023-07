Mohammad-Ali Amouzad defeated all his Russian rivals with scores of 3-2, 10-0, and 4-4 in the weight of 65 kg to claim the gold medal on Friday.

Hadi Vafaei (86kg) and Amir-Hossein Firoozpour (92kg) each gained bronze medals in the sporting event.

Other Iranian freestyle wrestlers at the weight classes of 61, 74, 79, and 97kg could not gain medals.

The Russian international freestyle wrestling tournament cup was held in Vladikavkaz on July 27 and 28.

