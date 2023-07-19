Iran volleyball team champions of 2023 CAVA Boys U16

Iran defeated Pakistan 3-2 (25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11) at the event on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition of the Championships was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 14 to 19, with nine teams comprising five men’s and four women’s teams joining the fray.

The men’s event featured host Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, while the women’s competition consisted of Uzbekistan 1, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan 2.

Since Tashkent is hosting the first Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship from July 22 and 29, to host the first edition of the CAVA Boys and Girls U16 Volleyball Championships allowed the capital city of Uzbekistan hosting experience to handle organizing the Asian Championship effectively and efficiently.

