Iran beat Kazakhstan at U16 CAVA Volleyball Championship

Iran's under-16 boys' volleyball team played against Kazakhstan in their second match in U16 CAVA Volleyball Championship on Saturday and beat their rival 3-0 to achieve their first win in the competition.

They won in three straight sets (25-22, 25-14, 25-21) to collect four points.

Iran lost to the Pakistani team 3-2 on the first day of the event on Friday.

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan is hosting the first U16 CAVA Volleyball Championship om July 14-20.

Immediately after this four-nation event (Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan) ends on July 19, these four teams will compete at the Asian Under-16 Championship on July 20.

The continental event will also be held in Tashkent from July 22-29.

