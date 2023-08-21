  1. Sports
Aug 21, 2023, 11:37 PM

Iran beat Iraq at 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iran came back from a set down to beat Iraq 3-1 (19-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14) in the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship on Monday.

The national Iranian men's volleyball team had defeated Hong Kong in Pool A on Sunday, Tehran Times reported.

The 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship is being held in Urmia in the north west of Iran from Aug. 19 to 26.

Japan, who are the favorites to win the 2023 edition, are the most decorated team with nine titles.

South Korea and Iran have won the trophy four times each.

Japan are the best Asian team in the FIVB rankings sitting in the fifth place, while Iran are in the 10th place.

