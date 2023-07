After beating Uzbekistan, Iran's under-16 boys' volleyball team advanced to the final match of the event.

The Iranian volleyball players defeated Uzbek side 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22) on Monday.

To win the title, Iran's sportsmen will meet Pakistan's team on Wednesday.

Pakistani team edged Iran 3-2 in the opening of the tournament on Friday.

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan is hosting the first U16 CAVA Volleyball Championship om July 14-20.

