Khosravi takes Iran’s eighth medal at Paris 23 Worlds

He finished in first place at the Men's Shot Put F57 with a throw of 16.01 meters.

Brazilian athlete Thiago Paulino claimed the silver with 15.09 meters.

The bronze medal went to Finland’s Teijo Koopikka with 14.80 meters.

Javelin thrower Saeid Afroozat and Shot putters Mehdi Olad and Rashid Masjedi have previously claimed three gold medals in the event.

Long jumper Amir Khosravani, Mehdi Olad in discus throw and Ali Pirouj have won three silvers and Hashemieh Motaghian claimed a bronze at the javelin throw.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.

MNA/TT