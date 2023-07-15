Olad wins Iran’s sixth medal at Paris 23 Worlds

He won a silver medal at the Men's Discus Throw F11 with a throw of 43.73 meters.

Gold medal went to Brazilian thrower Alessandro da Silva with 45.30 meters.

Spaniard athlete Alvaro del Amo Cano seized the bronze with 37.60 meters.

Javelin thrower Saeid Afroozat and Shot putters Mehdi Olad and Rashid Masjedi have previously claimed three gold medals in the event.

Long jumper Amir Khosravani has won a silver and Hashemieh Motaghian claimed a bronze at the javelin throw.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.

MNA/TT