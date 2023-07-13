Olad takes Iran's second gold at Paris 23 Worlds

Olad won the gold with a throw of 13.79 meters at the Men's Shot Put F11 Final.

Brazilian athlete Alessandro Da Silva claimed a silver with 13.43 meters and Spaniard athlete Alvaro del Amo Cano seized the bronze with 12.81 meters.

Iran’s Rashid Masjedi had won a gold at the Men's Shot Put F53, while Amir Khosravani claimed a gold at the Men's Long Jump T12 Final.

Over 1,300 athletes from 107 nations compete across 168 medal events. Many of them will be returning to Paris next year for the Paralympics, making it the first World Championships to be held in the Paralympic host city one year before the Games.

MNNA/TT