Iran seeks to transfer tech to Africa, empower the continent

Accompanying President Ebrahim Raeisi during the chief executive's tour of Africa, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has described Iran's attitude towards the continent and the prospect of the Islamic Republic's cooperation with African states.

"Iran's view on Africa is quite different from that of neo-colonialism or its older version," the top Iranian diplomat said in exclusive remarks to Press TV in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare on Thursday.

President Raeisi's sojourn in Zimbabwe comprised the last leg of his three-nation tour of Africa that had already taken him to Kenya and Uganda.

The foreign minister's remarks concerning Iran's inclination towards technological cooperation with Africa were evidenced by Iran and Zimbabwe's signing of, what Raeisi's Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa described as, "a record" of 12 agreements on topics ranging from energy to telecommunications.

Adding to his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian noted that "today, several countries, including the United States, China, Turkey, and India, have made investments in Africa, and engage in serious cooperation in various fields."

"This shows that Africa today is different from Africa in the past. African countries are now not targeted for mine extraction activities only," he added.

Elsewhere in his comments, the foreign minister went on to expand on two major areas of commonality between the Islamic Republic and African states.

"African people and their leaders are now quite sensitive on protecting their independence. This is among commonalities between Iran and African nations," he said.

"Another issue of equal importance for Iran and Africa is the US sanctions regime. With Africa's assistance, we should prevent the US and certain states that still have a colonial mindset from utilizing the deadly tool of sanctions against nations."

The remarks echoed those made by Raeisi and Mnangagwa, who had earlier called for the enhancement of interaction and cooperation among the countries that are similarly targeted by the coercive economic measures.

