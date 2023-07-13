Iran, Zimbabwe ink 12 cooperation documents

The two countries high ranking-officials signed cooperation documents in the fields of work and employment, safety and health and reduction of work accidents, higher education, research, science and technology, and agriculture.

Raeisi has arrived in Zimbabwe on the last leg of his three-nation tour of Africa and was officially welcomed by his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Thursday.

Raeisi and Mnangagwa held a meeting after the welcoming ceremony. The Iranian and Zimbabwean delegations also exchanged views on the expansion of bilateral relations.

The Iranian President has already visited Kenya and Uganda as part of his Africa tour.

In Kenya, Raeisi held talks with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, and oversaw the signing of five memoranda of understanding (MoUs). He also visited Iran’s Innovation and Technology House in Nairobi and met with Iranian and Kenyan businessmen and economic activists.

In Uganda, four MoUs were signed in the presence of Raeisi and Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

