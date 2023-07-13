Iran ready to expand all-out cooperation with Zimbabwe

Raeisi made the remarks on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare where he arrived earlier in the day on the third and final leg of his African tour.

He hailed efforts by Tehran and Harare to develop their relations, saying that the two nations share commonalities such as fighting colonialism.

The Iranian president said that Iran seeks to have interaction will all countries, not just Western states.

He also criticized certain countries, including the United States, for imposing sanctions on other nations.

Raeisi noted that the Islamic Republic is opposed to sanctions and unilateralism, adding that sanctions are like a military tool that causes harm to nations.

Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation tour of Africa.

The President has already visited Kenya and Uganda as part of his Africa tour.

In Kenya, Raeisi held talks with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, and oversaw the signing of five memoranda of understanding (MoUs). He also visited Iran’s Innovation and Technology House in Nairobi and met with Iranian and Kenyan businessmen and economic activists.

In Uganda, four MoUs were signed in the presence of Raeisi and Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

MNA/