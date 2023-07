Farzaneh Fasihi managed to stand in the second of the competition by recording a time of 11.39 seconds for 100 meters.

Earlier on Friday, Mehdi Saberi of Iran bagged the silver medal in Bangkok with a 19.98m throw at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023.

The Asian Athletics Championships is an event organized by the Asian Athletics Association.

The 2023 edition of the event is being held from 12 to 16 July 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

MP/TSN