Iran to launch automobile assembly factory in Kenya

The Kenyan President made the announcement in his joint presser with Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday and said that the Iranian cars will be produced in the African country.

He also said that 5 cooperation documents signed between the two countries in the fields of veterinary medicine, communication, culture, fisheries, and technology will be constructive and effective.

Addressing President Raeisi, he stated, "This meeting is a very good opportunity to renew the friendship between the nations of Iran and Kenya."

Iran and Kenya enjoy many capacities for boosting cooperation, the Iranian president also said in this presser.

The two countries have set a goal to bring economic relations 10 times better than the current level, he addd.

Raeisi arrived in Kenya on Wednesday as part of his tour to three African states at the respective invitation of the African countries' heads of state.

RHM/5834462