Jul 12, 2023

Iran, Kenya sign 5 cooperation document (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The high-ranking officials of Iran and Kenya signed 5 cooperation documents in the fields of veterinary medicine, communication, culture, fisheries, and technology.

The documents were signed between Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare, the Kenyan Ministry of  Information, Communications, and The Digital Economy, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, and the Ministry Of Education.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of William Samui Ruto, President of Kenya, and the Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Kenya on Wednesday as part of his tour to three African states at the respective invitation of the African countries' heads of state.

Upon his arrival in the country, William Samui Ruto, President of Kenya welcomed President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation officially in the country's presidential palace.

Marzieh Rahmani

