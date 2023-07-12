  1. Politics
Raeisi arrives in Uganda on second leg of Africa tour

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Uganda on Wednesday at the invitation of his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

Raeisi was officially welcomed by Yoweri Museveni at the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iranian and Ugandan high-ranking officials are scheduled to hold talks later in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Raeisi paid a visit to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. Upon his arrival in the country, William Samui Ruto, President of Kenya welcomed President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation officially in the country's presidential palace.

During Raeisi's visit to Kenya, the high-ranking officials of Iran and Kenya signed 5 cooperation documents in the fields of veterinary medicine, communication, culture, fisheries, and technology.

The Iranian Pelican-2 drone which is equipped with "spraying" and "farm inspection" systems was also unveiled in the presence of President Raeisi in Kenya.

