Iran places a premium on expansion of relations with Africa

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Kenyan counterpart Alfred Mutua discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Nairobi, over the phone before President Raeisi starts his tour of Africa.

In the telephone conversation on Tuesday, the two diplomats discussed the state of bilateral relations between Tehran and Nairobi and went over the documents that the Iranian president is expected to sign when he visits the African nation this week.

Mutua, in turn, said Kenya was willing to deepen its ties with the Islamic Republic in all areas and will sign cooperation documents with Tehran during President Raeisi’s visit to Nairobi.

President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Kenya on Wednesday as part of his tour to three African states at the respective invitation of the African countries' heads of state.

Upon his arrival in the country, William Samui Ruto, President of Kenya welcomed President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation officially.

Holding bilateral meetings, attending intergovernmental committees, taking part in joint press briefings, and meeting with trade persons and economic officials in the three countries are on the agenda of the Iranian president’s visit to Africa.

This is the first time after 11 years that an Iranian president makes a tour of Africa.

RHM/IRN