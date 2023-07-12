Iran-Kenya ties enjoy profound historical roots: Raeisi

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Kenya on Wednesday.

Raeisi stated that Iran, thanks to the blessings of the Islamic Revolution, has turned into one of the advanced countries in various fields including medicine, agriculture, science and technology, and industry.

He emphasized Iran's readiness to share its experiences with Kenya through trade and economic exchanges.

Raeisi considered the current level of trade between the two countries unacceptable and stressed increasing the level of cooperation up to 10 times in the first step.

Kenyan President William Samui Ruto, for his part, considered the Iranian president's visit to Kenya as the beginning of a new chapter in the relations between the two countries.

He also emphasized his country's interest in developing business interactions with Iran in tourism, fisheries, and agriculture, as well as medical and pharmaceutical equipment.

In this meeting, the two sides welcomed the development and creation of the shipping line between the ports of Iran and Kenya and reviewed effective solutions for cooperation in these fields.

