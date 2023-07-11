Iran calls for boosting parl. ties with member states of APA

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoomi on the sidelines of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's (APA) Budget and Planning Committee in Tehran, Iran.

Ghalibaf emphasized the expansion of parliamentary relations with the member states of the APA as well as the Arab Parliament.

Adel al-Asoomi expressed hope that by his visit to Tehran and participating in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's (APA) Budget and Planning Committee, they would serve their nations and countries.

The Iranian Parliament is hosting the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's (APA) Budget and Planning Committee on July 10-11 with the participation of parliamentary delegations from 20 member countries.

The APA was established in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP). It has 42 Member Parliaments and 16 observers.

The assembly has been created as a forum to exchange views, ideas, and experiences for developing common strategies and promoting peace in Asia and the world.

