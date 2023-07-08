Tehran to host APA Budget, Planning Committee

Representatives of parliaments from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bahrain, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iraq, Indonesia, Lebanon, China, Qatar, Syria, Kuwait, India, Russia, Vietnam, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Arab Parliament, Azerbaijan and APA Secretariat will be present at the assembly.

According to Ali Alizadeh, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at the Iranian Parliament, the head of the foreign relations commission and the vice-chairman of the Russian Duma will also take part in the meeting.

He added that a group of 5 members of the Parliament of Turkey are also coming to Tehran for the meeting.

Adel Al Asoomi, Arab Parliament Speaker, will also attend the opening ceremony as a special representative, he concluded.

The APA was established in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP). It has 42 Member Parliaments and 16 observers.

The assembly has been created as a forum to exchange views, ideas and experiences for developing common strategies and promoting peace in Asia and the world

