Enemies target chastity, hijab of Iranian, Muslim women

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament Speaker said that the enemies have targeted the chastity and hijab of Iranian and Muslim women.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a statement issued on the occasion of the Hijab and Chastity Day in Iran (July 12) considered hijab and chastity as one of the most important Islamic and Iranian values.

Stating that the enemies of Iran and Islam plan to polarize society on this matter and undermine social solidarity, Ghalibaf added, "We have a greater responsibility than in the past to commemorate this religious obligation."

Many Iranians across the country gathered in their cities to commemorate Hijab and Chastity Day in Iran on Wednesday. 

