Jun 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

Arab Parl. expresses support for Syria sovereignty, security

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The Arab Parliament affirmed its keenness to support Syria’s security, stability, unity, and sovereignty, welcoming its return to the Arab League and the Arab Parliament.

That came during the 5th session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament, which was held Saturday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, SANA reported.

The Arab Parliament expressed aspiration for more Arab involvement with the aim of reaching a purely Syrian-Arab solution to the crisis in Syria, away from any external interference.

Members of the Arab Parliament commended the return of the Syrian parliamentarians to their seats in the Arab Parliament, wishing them success in the tasks entrusted to them.

The Parliament called on the Arab countries, the international community, and donors to support Syria in order to improve its developmental, economic, and social conditions, and to adopt initiatives, projects, and investments in Syria that would contribute positively to the promotion of development, reconstruction, and sustainable growth.

MNA/PR

News Code 201811
Marzieh Rahmani

