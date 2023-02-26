Arab parliament speakers visit Syria

A number of parliament speakers and delegations participating in the Conference of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, arrived at Damascus International Airport to confirm support to Syria and standing by its people, Syrian official news agency SANA reported.

Head of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi told Journalists in a statement at Damascus Airport that the delegation represents the Inter-Parliamentary Union which was being held in Baghdad to confirm support to Syria and stand by its people in the plight caused by the earthquake.

Al-Halbousi added that the Arab stance supports the return of Syria to its Arab surroundings and that Syria, the Arab brotherly country, practices its role on all levels in the regional and international arenas.

For his part, Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Hanafy Ali Gebaly stressed, in a similar statement, the Arab Parliaments support to Syria and standing by its people, noting that Syria will return to its normal position in the Arab League and that this visit aims at confirming support to the Syrian leadership, government, and people.

The 34th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Baghdad recently had taken a decision on the formation of a delegation to visit Syria to confirm standing by it.

For his part, Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, thanked all the delegations that arrived in Damascus.

Some media reported that the speakers of the parliaments of Qatar, Kuwait, and Morocco were not in the delegation of the union.

MNA/PR