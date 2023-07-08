  1. Iran
Jul 8, 2023, 1:47 PM

Iran, Iraq health ministers ink MoU

Iran, Iraq health ministers ink MoU

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and his Iraqi counterpart Saleh Al-Hasnawi in a meeting on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health issues.

During the meeting held in Tehran, the two ministers discussed various health issues and signed an MoU.

Referring to the Iraqi health ministry plans, Al-Hasnawi said that protecting the health of Iranian pilgrims, especially during the Arbaeen rituals in Iraq is on his ministry’s agenda.

Thanking the establishment of the Joint Committee of Cooperation between Iran and Iraq, he added that the formation of this committee has facilitated and strengthened bilateral cooperation.

AMK/5830571

News Code 202947

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News