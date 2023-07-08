Iran, Iraq health ministers ink MoU

During the meeting held in Tehran, the two ministers discussed various health issues and signed an MoU.

Referring to the Iraqi health ministry plans, Al-Hasnawi said that protecting the health of Iranian pilgrims, especially during the Arbaeen rituals in Iraq is on his ministry’s agenda.

Thanking the establishment of the Joint Committee of Cooperation between Iran and Iraq, he added that the formation of this committee has facilitated and strengthened bilateral cooperation.

