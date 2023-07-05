Iran, Iraq agree to draft strategic document

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani who is on a visit to Iraq at the head of an Iranian delegation, has met and held talks with the country's officials, including the president and the prime minister.

During the visit of the Bagheri-Kani-led delegation to Baghdad and the consultations with the Iraqi authorities, the officials of the two countries agreed on the drafting of a strategic document between the two countries.

Heading a delegation Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in the neighboring and Muslim country on Monday, July 3 to meet with high-ranking Iraqi officials and participate in the fifth meeting of the joint political committee of Iran and Iraq.

The Iranian delegation and Bagheri Kani have held talks with President Abdullatif Rashid, Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Aarji, the first deputy speaker of the parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, the former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki and the head and secretary general of the Badr Organization Hadi Al-Amiri, and several other Iraqi Sunni and Christian figures to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister has also attended the fifth meeting of the Iran-Iraq political committee in Baghdad.

During the consultations, Bagheri Kani and his Iraqi counterpart Muhammad Hussein Bahr Al-Ulum agreed on the drafting of a strategic document between the two countries.

KI/FNA14020414000986