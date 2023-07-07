Iran, Iraq confer on joint oil projects

The top officials, who met on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar in the Austrian capital, underlined the expansion of oil cooperation, exchanges of oil and gas products, joint investments, development of joint oil fields, and exports of Iran’s technical and engineering services to Iraq, Shana reported.

The 8th OPEC International Seminar started in Vienna on Wednesday.

The two-day seminar themed "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition" was held at the Hofburg Palace, bringing together representatives from top oil-exporting countries as well as chief executives from global energy majors.

First-day discussions largely covered the stability of energy markets and problems with their financing.

MNA/PR