Iran self-sufficient in building refinery, petchem plants

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the official ceremony of transfer and installation of the platform of South Pars (SP) Phase 11, the minister hailed the “creative” task of transporting and installing the platform and added it was manufactured three years earlier than the due time.

French company Total and CNPC International, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), signed a $4.9 billion contract to develop South Pars Phase 11, but they withdrew under tough conditions caused by sanctions, he said, Shana reported.

“The SP Phase 11 development project was completed by the 13th (incumbent) administration through exploiting full capacity and its platform was installed,” continued Owji, announcing that it will become operational with an initial gas output of 12 to 15 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) within few weeks.

Four wells of the phase have been activated and two more will come on stream within few months, mentioned the minister, saying gas produced there will increase the country’s revenue and help redress imbalance between gas production and consumption in winter.

