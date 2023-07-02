Iran won't send new envoy to Sweden over Quran desecration

An informed source told Fars News Agency that despite completing the administrative procedures to send the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sweden, the Iranian foreign ministry has no plan to send its new envoy to Stockholm now.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also in a tweet on Sunday confirmed that Tehran will not send a new ambassador to Sweden over the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Scandinavian country.

Hojatollah Foghani was recently appointed as the new ambassador of Iran to Sweden.

Earlier, Iran's foreign ministry summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran in protest at the desecration of the Holy Quran in the European country.

The desecration of Quarn has drawn broad condemnation in the world. High-ranking Iranian officials including the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi have strongly condemned the immoral act.

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani sent an official letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in which he said respect for freedom of expression does not justify such a shameful behavior that is a clear violation of the sanctities of more than two billion Muslims.

MP/FNA14020411000127