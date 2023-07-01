EU rejects Quran desecration as 'offensive, disrespectful'

“This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union… Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” a statement from the bloc said, Arab News reported.

The group’s statement added that the Quran burning was made even more deplorable at a time when Muslims were celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

“The EU continues to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home. Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” the EU said.

The bloc also noted that it was following developments in Iraq closely as thousands of protesters have converged in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Friday to demand an end to diplomatic ties with Stockholm.

The angry Iraqi protesters attacked the Swedish embassy in Baghdad yesterday after it was reported that Salwan Momika, who said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of holy Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday.

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani sent an official letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in which he said respect for freedom of expression does not justify such a shameful behavior that is a clear violation of the sanctities of more than two billion Muslims.

Iran's foreign ministry summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran in protest at the desecration of the Holy Quran in the European country.

SKH/PR