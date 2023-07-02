OIC calls for collective measures against Quran desecration

The statement was issued after an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah called to discuss Wednesday’s incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden.

“We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred,” OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said, according to Pakistani Dawn newspaper.

The insulting move against the Muslims holy book drew strong condemnations from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkey, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran.

The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish charge de affairs in Tehran to lodge a strong protest on Thursday. Iranian foreign minister also said earlier today that Tehran has halted sending its ambassador to Stockholm in protest.

MNA