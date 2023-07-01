Muslims duty-bound to actively oppose sacrilege of Qur'an

Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated his government's will to expand relations with Muslim and friendly countries and expressed hope that given the two sides' considerable capacities, Iran-Algeria relations will further expand in trade and economic fields.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for his part, emphasized defending the Islamic identity and his country's interest in the expansion of relations in all areas.

In a repeated and state-authorized instance of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside the Swedish capital of Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday and burned a copy of the holy book following a go-ahead given to them by a Swedish court. The move was made to coincide with the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that is partaken by millions of Muslims from across the world.

The act of desecration has opened the floodgates of protest across the Muslim world.

Also in January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Qur'an near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Separately on Friday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it had received an apology letter from the Swedish government expressing “deep regret” over a Quran burning in Stockholm that sparked a backlash across the Muslim world.

