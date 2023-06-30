Iranian students hold rally in front of Swedish embassy

A group of people and students held a rally in front of the Swedish embassy in Tehran on Friday in protest against insulting the Holy Quran in that country.

This rally held Friday afternoon at 14:00 in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran.

The gathering of students and people was organized through the collective efforts of Basij student offices and other student organizations at different universities in the Iranian capital.

Iran's foreign ministry summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran in protest at the desecration of the Holy Quran in the European country.

The desecration of Quarn has drawn broad condemnation in the world.

The angry Iraqi protesters attacked the Swedish embassy in Baghdad yesterday after it was reported that Salwan Momika, who said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, burned a copy of the holy Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday.

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani sent an official letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in which he said respect for freedom of expression does not justify such a shameful behavior that is a clear violation of the sanctities of more than two billion Muslims.

