Turkey, Oman, Pakistan leaders felicitate Raeisi on Eid Adha

TEHRAN, Jun 29 (MNA) – The President of Turkey, the Sultan of Oman and the Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulated the President on the arrival of Eid al-Adha in separate phone calls.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, in separate phone calls with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said, and Shehbaz Sharif, while congratulating them on this auspicious Eid, stressed the strengthening of all-round cooperation. 

Prior to this, the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Minister of Iraq and thepresident of the United Arab Emirates congratulated the President and the people of Iran on the arrival of Eid al-Adha on Tuiesday.

Also, in separate messages on Wednesday, the Iranian president congratulated the heads of Islamic states on the arrival of Eid al-Adha, expressing hope for more unity among Muslims.

