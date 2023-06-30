Iran, Saudi Arabia FMs exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday night.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats mutually congratulated Eid al-Adha.

Emphasizing the necessity of the unity of the Islamic Ummah, the two sides wished well-being and happiness for all Muslims in the world.

Diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were restored earlier this year in March.

Later on April 6, 2023, the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers met in Beijing, facilitated again by China.

Iran reopened several diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, including its Embassy in Riadh ​​in early June.

Bin Farhan also visited Tehran earlier this month and met with his Iranian counterpart, Amir-Abdollahiyan, and President Ebrahim Raeisi on June 17th.

After the top Saudi diplomat's Tehran visit, it was reported that the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate in Mashhad will open after Eid al-Adha.

MNA