Raeisi inaugurates major water supply project in Kerman Prov.

Speaking on Friday morning at the beginning of his visit to Kerman province, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said, extended his congratulations on Eid al-Adha to the people of the southeastern province.

"The people of Kerman have always shown that they are ready to support the Revolution and values in difficult times and in ups and downs," the president said according to his official website.

Referring to the important role played by the commanders and Basij forces of Kerman during the Sacred Defence era and in defending the holy shrines in Syria, the President said, "The government's duty towards Kerman province, which has many potentials and capabilities, is a heavy one."

Raeisi stated that good things have been done in the province, but some problems and shortcomings are causing concerns for the people, adding, "The government has not neglected the necessary and vital issues while carrying out big projects and plans."

Expressing satisfaction with the completion of the water supply project to Bam and Baravat and the access of the people of this region to fresh water, the President said, "Today, after 12 years of waiting, people are benefiting from fresh drinking water, which is an important issue for the development of the region."

He pointed out that this visit was made only for the purpose of launching projects and inaugurating the completed plans and noted, "In addition to the opening of the prepared plans, we will also visit the water transfer plan from the Persian Gulf in order to speed up the process of its implementation."

Appreciating all those who have worked hard to implement and complete these projects, the President said, "There are many potentials and capabilities in Kerman province, and directors must handle these potentials properly in a direction that that the people can benefit from them."

