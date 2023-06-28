  1. Politics
Raeisi congratulates Islamic countries on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – In separate messages on Wednesday, the Iranian president congratulated the heads of Islamic states on the arrival of Eid al-Adha, expressing hope for more unity among Muslims.

Raeisi expressed hope that on the occasion, the Muslim nations will witness increasing unity.

He also hoped that all Muslim nations can follow the path of dignity and perfection in line with the invaluable Islamic teachings and competently provide causes for the further promotion of this religion of love and mercy in international arenas.

"Eid al-Adha marks the most sincere acts of worship and attention to God's commands, and on this day, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) proved to be the harbinger of self-sacrifice before the Lord, and he came out of this divine test with pride," the President said.

