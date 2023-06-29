Iran FM felicitates counterparts on Eid al-Adha

In his messages, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for increasing the unity and solidarity of Muslims on the path of realizing common goals and the progress of Islamic societies in various fields.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the heads of Islamic states on the arrival of Eid al-Adha, expressing hope for more unity among Muslims.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also sent congratulatory messages to his counterparts in Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and called for maximum interaction between the parliaments of Islamic countries and considered it a necessity.

Eid al-Adha is also known as a festival of sacrifice in honor of the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

MP