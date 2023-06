Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq held phone calls with Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulated him and the people of Iran on the arrival of Eid al-Adha.

In the telephone calls, the heads of those neighboring states called for strengthening and all-out development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA