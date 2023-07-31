IRGC to unveil new strategic capabilities, systems: Spox

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Monday that, "Increasing power to guard the revolution in various fields and protecting the national security and peace of the great Iranian nation across our beloved homeland is the inviolable IRGC priority."

In this regard, all organizational and human capacities and capabilities of this institution are synergistically and simultaneously in the field.

General Sharif considered the preparations and capabilities of the IRGC along with other armed forces to be the guarantor of the principle of deterrence and the pillar of the country's defense might, adding, "This year, the capabilities of the IRGC in various forces and departments will be displayed to the public and the dear people of Iran."

"In the field of maritime defense, we will soon witness the unveiling of the new strategic capabilities of the IRGC Navy in the mission area of the force in the presence of Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC," the spokesman further revealed.

Saying that enhancing the defense power to face any possible threats is the IRGC's inviolable priority, he emphasized that, "By God's grace, this year is a turning point in the reorganization of the IRGC's defense and deterrent power."

