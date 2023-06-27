Assad urges not to politicize case of Syrian refugees return

Assad made the remarks in a recent meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

He underlined that the safe return of Syrian refugees is the supreme goal of the Syrian state. However, it is linked to providing the requirements for the reconstruction of damaged buildings in the villages and cities to which they will return, and the rehabilitation of service facilities in all its forms, in addition to the need to implement early recovery projects necessary for their return.

The Syrian president highlighted that Syrian state institutions have taken many measures to facilitate the refugee return and are working to ensure what supports their stability within available capacities.

Griffiths, for his part, outlined the organization’s international plan of action in the next phase for supporting early recovery projects in Syria and mobilizing efforts on securing the refugee return.

He thanked efforts exerted by Syria in cooperation with UN agencies to facilitate the humanitarian and relief work and to deliver aid to people who deserve it in the Syrian regions without any discrimination.

Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad, also discussed with Griffiths the progress achieved in the cooperation between Syria and the UN agencies concerned with humanitarian affairs, particularly after the earthquake catastrophe, and the means of developing projects of early recovery.

Mekdad also stressed the importance of halting the politicization of humanitarian affairs, and adhering to UN resolutions, particularly the need for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, SANA reported.

