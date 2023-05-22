Assad-Erdogan meeting depends on Turkey withdrawal from Syria

Speaking in an interview with Russia’s RT Arabic television news network in Damascus on Sunday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad welcomed the revival of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

It is the US and Zionist regime and their allies who are the illwisher of the region, he said, adding that Damascus is interested in more relations between Arab countries and Tehran.

Syria supports Russia's special military operations in Ukraine, he also said, adding that the Russian army is achieving great victories.

Regarding the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey, he said, "Damascus will never normalize its relations with Turkey, which has occupied Syrian lands."

The meeting of Syrian President Bashar Assad with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also depends on the withdrawal of this country's forces from Syria, he added.

