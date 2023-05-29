Turkey says no plans for Erdogan-Assad meeting

Turkey's presidency office on Monday confirmed there are no plans for a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad, Arab News tweeted.

This is while Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on May 8 said that the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet with his Syrian counterpart.

Cavusoglu told reporters that it would be possible to organize a meeting after the joint summit of foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran, which took place on May 10.

Earlier, Erdogan said he might be willing to meet with Assad, but that other high-level gatherings should precede that event.

Also, the Syrian foreign minister said in an interview with Russia’s RT Arabic television news network that the meeting of Syrian President Bashar Assad with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, depends on the withdrawal of this country's forces from Syria.

