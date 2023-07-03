US not to shy away from committing any crime to achieve goals

Kan'ani made the remarks at his weekly press conference speaking about the anniversary of the US attack on the Iranian Air Airbus in 1988 which lead to the killing of dozens of passengers.

Referring to the crimes that the US regime committed against the Iranian nation, the senior diplomat stressed that the people of Iran will never forget the US support for the Saddam regime, the illegal cruel sanctions, and other US felonies.

On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes fired missiles at an Iran Air Airbus A300B2 which was flying over the Strait of Hormuz from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai, carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members.

Following the attack, the plane disintegrated and crashed into the Persian Gulf waters, killing all 290 onboard, among them 66 children.

US officials claimed that the USS Vincennes had mistaken Iran Air Flight 655 for a warplane. This is while the warship was equipped with highly sophisticated radar systems and electronic battle gear at the time of the attack.

In 1990, the captain of the cruiser, William C. Rogers, was cleared of any wrongdoing and was even awarded America’s Legion of Merit medal by then-US President George Bush for his “outstanding service” during operations in the Persian Gulf.

Iran welcomes developing ties with Egypt

Answering a question regarding the normalization of relations between Tehran and Cairo, Kan'ani cited that the Islamic Republic of Iran will welcome any positive developments in this regard.

Tehran will respond to any positive measures taken by the Egyptian government and authorities regarding the ties with Iran, he emphasized.

"Expanding relations with neighboring and Islamic countries in the region is the priority for the [Iranian] government's foreign policy, and in this regard, we welcome any development and positive approach of neighboring and Islamic governments," the foreign ministry spokesman continued.

Iran's membership in SCO positive development

Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has a mutual benefit for both Iran and the SCO and its members, Kan'ani stressed.

He went on to say that this positive development can increase the added value associated with the Shanghai Organization as an important regional organization, adding that Iran's membership will be in line with the interests of all member countries and strengthen the process of regionalism.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Iran will be formally approved as a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organization with China, Russia and Central Asian countries.

Iran FM to attend Non-Aligned Summit in Baku

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Iranian diplomat said that the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will participate in the upcoming Non-Aligned Summit in Baku at the invitation of his Azeri counterpart.

The summit is of high importance for Tehran and FM Amir-Abdollahian will attend it at the head of a high-ranking delegation, Kan'ani said.

Amir-Abdollahian will hold a bilateral meeting with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to him.

The Non-Aligned Movement is an international organization that was formed during the Cold War as a response to the major powers, especially in the newly independent and developing countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran officially joined this movement on 8 June 1979 after announcing its withdrawal from the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO).

He also said that the atmosphere of relations between Tehran and Baku is positive following the diplomatic measures that were taken.

