A Taliban cmdr. killed in clashes with Pakistan border guards

According to the local Afghan Tolo news agency, 7 people including one of the local Taliban commanders were killed as a result of the conflict on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

According to the report, local sources in Paktika Province, located in Afghanistan, announced that 2 Taliban fighters and 5 Pakistani soldiers were killed in clashes between Taliban forces and Pakistani border guards at the border of "Angur Ade" in Barmal District in Paktika Province on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the local Afghan UFUQ news agency cited informed sources said that 4 other members of the Taliban were also injured in the armed clashes.

According to these sources, a prominent member of the Taliban group named "Sibghatullah Takal" is also seen among the dead.

"Sibghatullah Takal" was the commander of the 203rd battalion of the Taliban's 203 Mansoori Corps stationed in the southeast of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and the interim government of the Taliban in Afghanistan have not yet commented on the news.

KI