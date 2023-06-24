Desecration of Holy Quran shows Israel recognizes no redlines

Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks in a tweet on Friday after a group of settlers stormed the village of Urif south of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The attackers then forced their way into a local mosque and vandalized it before ripping the pages of a copy of the Muslim holy book and throwing it into the street.

Such acts of sacrilege as well as Zionists' destruction of Palestinian-owned structures and their daily carnage of defenseless Palestinian people, including women and children, "shows that the bogus [Israeli] regime recognizes no redlines in transgression upon and violation of religious sanctities and the human rights," Kan'ani tweeted.

"Western governments' silence and their concomitant support [for the Zionists] further embolden them in this savagery," he added.

So far this week, more than a dozen Palestinians have also been killed in violence staged either by the Israeli military or armed Israeli settlers.

The fatalities include a Palestinian male, who was killed on Wednesday when hundreds of the settlers went on a rampage across the village of Turmus Ayya in the north-central West Bank.

Local residents put the number of the aggressors at between 200 and 300, who began setting Palestinian residential structures and other buildings on fire and staging brutal violence against the villagers.

"Settlers shot at us and when the police and the Israeli army arrived they shot at us with rubber bullets and fired teargas," a resident told AFP of the incidents that unfolded in the village on the day.

