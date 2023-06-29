European commission urges trial of Tel Aviv for war crimes

Forty-one members of the committee voted in favor of the resolution draft, put forward by the committee’s rapporteur, Evin Incir of the Swedish Social Democrats party. Twenty-four parliamentarians opposed it and nine abstained.

The resolution of the committee, expected to be voted on at the EP plenum on July 15, refers to a December 2022 resolution by the United Nations, initiated by the Palestinians, requesting the International Court formulate an opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli regime's occupation of Palestinian territories. It is unclear, however, if the sponsors have majority to pass it, and next steps if it passes.

A month before the resolution was adopted, former Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that bringing the matter to the International Court would "only play into the hands of extremists."

After the December 2022 resolution, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the UN of "distorting historical facts." Netanyahu claimed that like hundreds of the twisted decisions against Israel taken by the United Nations General Assembly over the years, today’s despicable decision will not bind the Israeli government.

Tuesday’s resolution by the EP expresses concern regarding the Israeli regime's decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society, such as withholding funds and implementing a moratorium on construction plans in West Bank, Al-Monitor reported.

The Parliament’s resolution also called on the EU to strengthen its ties with the Palestinian Authority. In a tweet posted after the debate, Incir wrote, "Palestinians have lived under occupation more than 50 years. The European Union must strengthen its cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, help the people and act to end the occupation."

MP/PR