Iran, Norway hold joint consular commission after years

The meeting was held in Oslo, the capital of Norway, on Tuesday after seven years.
During the meeting, the Iranian and Norwegian officials discussed several important consular issues including issues related to visa issuance, cooperation between the universities, and issues related to the students.
Other topics like illegal immigrants and their return to their country, holding cooperation on humanitarian activities, and judicial cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting.
MP/FNA14020331000111
Your Comment